Quant hedge funds like Renaissance scored big returns in 2018 while most of the industry struggled

Hedge fund returns for 2018 are trickling into investors' inboxes.
Some investors — including many who invest in quant funds and larger, established names — will be pleasantly surprised by the numbers in what was otherwise a challenging year in a variety of markets. Other investors, especially in equities-oriented funds, will be disappointed by losses that even surpassed that of the S&P 500, which was down about 6.7 percent last year.
CNBC has collated 2018 performance details from people familiar with the performance. All of the below numbers are attributed to sources unless otherwise specified. Representatives for each firm declined to comment.