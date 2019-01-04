Quant hedge funds like Renaissance scored big returns in 2018 while most of the industry struggled

Being net long and leveraged did not pan out for many managers in 2018. Greenlight Capital, managed by David Einhorn, lost 34 percent in the year. His largest long positions at the end of the third quarter included AerCap Holding, an aircraft leasing company, and Brighthouse Financial, an insurer.

Shareholder activists, who take stakes in companies and agitate for changes, also had a difficult year. Dan Loeb's Third Point fell 11 percent, thanks to positions in industrial names like United Technologies and DowDuPont. That sector also plagued Nelson Peltz's Trian, which declined more than 6 percent for the year, largely due to the firm's stake in General Electric, which plummeted 56 percent in 2018. Glenview Capital, led by Larry Robbins, saw losses of 16 percent on the year, much of which came in December, thanks to declines in various health-care names.

Some stock pickers were able to successfully hedge the declines in the equity market during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management, led by Philippe Laffont, ended the year effectively flat, after paring back on risk in the fall. Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings was down about 0.7 percent for the year, according to his firm's investment disclosures, a number that was boosted by long bets on ADP and Chipotle.