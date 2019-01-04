'Brave' investors can find opportunities in Asia — especially in Hong Kong, strategist says

"I think if we do have a trade deal with China, let's say by the middle of 2019, then Asia will be the place to be in terms of equities."

Hofer suggested that thin liquidity and trading volumes during the opening week may be exacerbating the rough market conditions, and urged investors to be ready for possible good news.

"I think if we do have a trade deal with China, let's say by the middle of 2019, then Asia will be the place to be in terms of equities because that has been the major overhang that has been a problem for Asian markets," he said.

Hofer sees opportunity in Hong Kong's battered market, which he described as a "great place to start" for those willing to position themselves in the region for possible better times.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index is coming off its worst annual performance in seven years, finishing 2018 down 13.6 percent. It fell another 3 percent in the first two trading days of this year as global markets tanked.

Shares in the semi-autonomous Chinese region are sensitive to movements on mainland exchanges, which also fell sharply last year.

The U.S.-China tariff war has also dampened investor sentiment in Hong Kong as its economy relies heavily on trade.