'Brave' investors can find opportunities in Asia — especially in Hong Kong, strategist says

Investors should not be intimidated by the volatile start to the trading year and opportunities in Asia await those who are "brave," a strategist said Friday.
Global markets have taken a beating so far this year, even though 2019 has just begun. Uncertainties from last year, such as the U.S.-China trade war, are meeting new challenges such as iPhone maker Apple's sales warning.
"For the brave, now would be a good time to be looking at some of these markets," Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Bank in Hong Kong, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.