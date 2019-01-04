'Time to buy': Bank of America contrarian indicator with strong track record signals rally ahead

The recent exit from risky assets like stocks by investors sent a powerful contrarian "buy" signal for the market not seen since during the Brexit turmoil, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch market gauge with a strong short-term track record.
Investors pulled a whopping $84 billion from stock-focused funds in the past six weeks, compared with the record inflows of $24 billion into funds invested in government bonds during the same period. BofAML's market indicator is flashing signs that investors are moving too far away from risk assets and it's time to hop back in.