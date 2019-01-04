Pokemon Go maker Niantic raises $190 million ahead of new Harry Potter game release

Niantic, the video game maker behind Pokemon Go, has raised $190 million as it gears up for the release of a new game that revolves around the Harry Potter universe.

The San Francisco-based firm revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had raised the funding on Dec. 12, shortly after a Wall Street Journal report said it was in the process of raising a fresh round of capital.

Investors were not disclosed in the filing, however the document said 26 investors had participated in the funding round in total. According to the Journal's report from last month, the round was expected to be led by late-stage focused venture capital firm IVP, with participation from Samsung and aXiomatic Gaming. The Journal also reported that the round would put Niantic's valuation at $3.9 billion.