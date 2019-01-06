This TV rolls itself up and disappears when you don't want to watch it

When the screen is hidden, all you see is a big base that doubles as a large speaker.

When you want to watch TV, you hold a button on the remote and a panel on the base opens up while the TV starts to roll upward. The screen measures 65 inches and has all of the trimmings you expect from a high-end set, like a sharp 4K resolution and OLED panel, which means it gets really bright and has high contrast for viewing light and dark details.