Amazon is now the most valuable public company in the world, passing Microsoft

  • Amazon surpassed Microsoft as the largest company by market value on Monday.
  • The companies have been in a tight race with Apple and Alphabet for the title.
  • Amazon's market value is now about $790 billion.
Amazon is now the largest company by market value, overtaking Microsoft's hold on the title.

Amazon's market value was about $790 billion Monday morning, compared to Microsoft's $785 billion. Apple, which had been part of a close three-way race for the seat, is now down to about $694 billion in market value after plunging last week on the news of its weak iPhone sales. Google parent company Alphabet has surpassed Apple with a market value of about $740 billion.

Amazon's stock was up about 2.7 percent on Monday, trading around $1,618 per share, while Microsoft was up just about half a percent at around $102 per share. Microsoft announced Monday it was working with Kroger to take on Amazon's cashierless Amazon Go stores with its own take.

