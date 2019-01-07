Dick Bove: The Fed caved in to market and Trump demands because it lacks support for its policies

During World War II the rate on T-Bills was kept at 0.375 percent and long bonds were set at 2.5 percent. In 1948, inflation began to climb. From June 1947 to June 1948, it was 17.6 percent. By February 1953, it was at the annualized rate of 21.0 percent. The Fed Chairman Marriner Eccles wanted to let rates float; President Truman did not. Truman believed:

That those Americans who bought savings bonds to fund the American war effort were being made to lose money on these bonds; and

That the economic stimulus created by the war effort was being eliminated, possibly returning the economy to the Depression.

The fight between the two men was waged in the media. Truman used the new invention, the television, to get his ideas across. Eccles leaked internal documents to the NY Times. Ultimately, Truman lost and an accord was reached between the Fed and the Treasury Department to let rates float.

Stepping aside from the heat of that battle one might argue that Truman lost because he was fighting against economic and financial determinants. Rates needed to rise and the economy was able to move forward despite recessions in 1953 and 1957. Moreover, Truman inherited President Roosevelt's appointments to the Fed. Eccles was appointed in 1934. Truman did not have support on the Fed's Board.