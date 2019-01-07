European stocks seen slightly higher as US-China trade talks resume

Stocks in Europe are set to open slightly higher Monday morning, taking cue from Asia.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 1 point at 6,838; the DAX 30 is set to open up by 45 points at 10,813; and the CAC 40 is expected to open up by 8 points at 4,745; according to IG.

In Asia, investor sentiment was positive ahead of a fresh round of trade talks between the U.S. and China, due to take place Monday and Tuesday.

Previously, stateside, stocks rallied on Friday following comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and a strong jobs' report. Powell said that "there is no pre-set path for (monetary) policy"- which many interpreted as a hint that the rate hike cycle could be paused.

Meanwhile in Europe, Brexit and other political events remain in the radar for investors. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that if the deal she put together with the EU does not get approved this month, the U.K. will be in "uncharted territory."

In France, President Emmanuel Macron is facing continued street demonstrations from the so-called "yellow vest" protestors.

In terms of data, there will be German factory orders and retail sales data at 7 a.m. GMT and euro zone retail sales at 10 a.m. GMT.