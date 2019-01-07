New Year, New You: Fitness trends for 2019 3:32 PM ET Wed, 2 Jan 2019 | 26:23

Wellness, fitness, nutrition – all of it is getting a makeover in this age of mobile tech.

Now you can book doctor appointments on an app, get your blood drawn and the results back in 20 minutes. You can give your doctor access to your genetic code and get truly personalized service.

Your stationary bike can connect to the Internet to motivate you.

But how much is too much? And what are the best services to check out?

To kick off the year, Jon Fortt sits down with CNBC reporters Chrissy Farr and Diana Olick. He is also joined by WW CEO Mindy Grossman. What's WW? It's the artist formerly known as Weight Watchers.