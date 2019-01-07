Meet the 27 year-old on a mission to stop ads selling useless stuff

She had joined ad agency Ogilvy's graduate training scheme in 2012 and having Unilever as a client made her aware of the impact social purpose can have on sales, the classic example being the FMCG company's Dove soap brand and its long-running "campaign for real beauty."

"Dove is that obvious example where they come and talk about real beauty in challenging fake beauty standards, but (it) actually sells more soap. And that idea of having a real social mission that matters to people, but using that to actually drive commercial goals, I found that really exciting," Williams, 27, said.

After three years at the agency, Williams left to work out how she could create her own ethical business. As well as freelancing in marketing and doing bar work, she went to Argentina where she volunteered at a children's charity. It fed 30 children for the equivalent of £10 ($12.59) a week and Williams was struck by how far that money went.

"(I realized) you could do a lot of good in the world with not much money and I know a place where there's a lot of money. So that was where it was like, right, I'm going to build something using that ad money to fund good causes," she said.

She also felt there was a big problem with how ads are distributed, with a focus on the size of the audience rather than its quality. "A lot of it is just about a numbers game. How many people can we get (to see an advert), how many eyeballs can we get?"

When she worked on clients' briefs at Ogilvy — a creator of advertising rather than a buyer of ad space or media — she was used to focusing on the benefit to consumers. "In a lot of the creative agencies, that's a fundamental question asked in every brief, right. Like, what are we adding back, what are we kind of connecting with in a meaningful way? What's our role in the consumer's life? Then, when you look at the media (buying) landscape, none of that is considered," Williams said.