Meet the 27 year-old on a mission to stop ads selling useless stuff

Can advertising ever contribute to humanity in a positive way?
Entrepreneur Amy Williams thinks so. "Advertising has to have a role in society, advertising has to offer a value exchange back. If it is just there to sell more crap you don't need, it's not doing anything useful, therefore it'll just get ad-blocked, it'll just get ignored," she told CNBC in an interview last month.
She's summarizing the late ad guru David Ogilvy's attitude to his business, one she learnt while a graduate trainee at his eponymous advertising agency in London.
"Advertising has a role to play, it is a huge economy, it's billions of pounds that are funding journalists' salaries … advertising is fuel for a lot of services and products that we use. Thinking about advertising's role in society is really interesting," she added.
Williams, now the founder of ethical advertising tool Good-Loop, knew she wanted to start a media business that had a social purpose at its heart — and would be seriously profitable — but she wasn't sure where to begin.