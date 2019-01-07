Ripple wants a piece of the global payment system while it fights a cryptocurrency 'holy war'

Ripple is one of the most valuable private companies in Silicon Valley. But depending on who you ask, it is also potentially the most divisive.
CEO Brad Garlinghouse knows this better than anyone. While Ripple looks to chip away at a multi-trillion-dollar cross-border-payments industry, he and other company executives are constantly clarifying the company's relationship with the cryptocurrency "XRP" and its pack of zealous followers.
Confusion around Ripple is warranted — the start-up payments company owns 60 percent of the XRP in existence. The cryptocurrency was for many years even called "Ripple" instead of XRP and listed on some online exchanges that way.
The sizable cryptocurrency stake puts Ripple in an almost unheard of position in Silicon Valley of not needing to rely on much venture capital to fund its operations. Instead, it sells XRP on a regular basis. And based on the amount it owns, the company's value is at least $20 billion. The valuation of ride-hailing start-up Lyft, by comparison, is around $15 billion.
The price of XRP, and therefore Ripple's value, skyrocketed last year in a buying frenzy led by retail investors. But after the bubble popped, the Ripple-XRP relationship has come under a microscope from skeptics and investors who lost out.
"People got really excited about the potential of a new platform and the hype got ahead of the reality. That unequivocally has happened in this space," Garlinghouse said in an interview at CNBC's midtown offices. "There's religious fervor around all of them — some people seem to think these are the crusades and this is a holy war is being fought."