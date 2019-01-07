Netflix, Amazon are among the biggest winners in the monster comeback from the Christmas Eve low

Stocks have bounced hard off the Christmas Eve lows and many of the worst performers are the stars of the two-week period since then, including General Electric, Netflix and many energy names.

"It was a dash for trash as the new year has come into play," said Todd Sohn, technical analyst at Strategas Research.

Stocks continued to rally, with futures higher Tuesday in the ninth session since the Christmas Eve shakeout. Amazon was set to open higher, adding to its already 21 percent gain in the post-Christmas period. The stock's gains in fact have pushed its market capitalization sharply higher to nearly $800 billion, and on Monday, it surpassed Microsoft as the largest public company.

Investors are watching the action to see if new market leadership will emerge and whether the market is showing signs of having found a bottom. However, they say it will take time to tell, and there's still a lot of doubt as to whether the move higher is a sign of recovery, or simply a bear market rally.

