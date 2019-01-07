Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Union Pacific, Lennar and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Union Pacific shares rose more than 6.5 percent after hours as it hired a new chief operating officer. Jim Vena, who previously worked for Canadian National Railway, will begin as COO effective January 14.

NuVasive shares rose 1.4 percent after hours after dropping more than 9 percent during the trading day. The spinal device maker announced preliminary revenue of $288 million for the fourth quarter and $1.1 billion for the full year. Equipment sales were delayed during this quarter.

QEP Resources shares rose nearly 2 percent during after hours trading Monday as Elliott Management proposed to buy the oil and gas company. The activist investor offered $8.75 per share for each outstanding share, 44 percent above QEP's Friday closing price. This totals to $2.07 billion.

Lennar stock rose 2 percent after hours after KeyBanc upgraded it from sector weight to overweight. KeyBanc also announced a $50 per share price target for the home construction company.