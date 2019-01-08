Cramer's lightning round: I prefer cannabis stock Canopy Growth over Tilray   

Tilray Inc.: "I don't like the actual ownership structure. Here's the truth about Tilray: it doesn't have the capital, the money, that Canopy Growth has. So I say [sell] to Tilray and [buy] to Canopy."

Southwest Airlines Co.: "If you take a longer-term view, I am going to say yes. Short term, we know the last couple months were not that good, and oil went down. But if oil stabilizes, we start getting some better numbers, [CEO] Gary Kelly's going to deliver, and that's my stance."

Under Armour Inc.: "That was a bummer. I expected more. But I'm going to stick with it. I believe that [CEO] Kevin Plank is back. It had a pullback, it's re-testing and I think it's going to go forward."

Bank of America Corp.: "I just saw an upgrade after the close, but someone was knocking it earlier. It's kind of a push me, pull you [situation]."