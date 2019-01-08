Although President Donald Trump has frequently called the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border a "crisis," government data shows that arrests are down compared to the Obama administration as most illegal immigration occurs through overstaying temporary visas.

As the government shutdown enters day 18 with no resolution in sight, President Trump has repeatedly overstated the severity of illegal immigration at the border in order to convince Congress to approve more than $5 billion in funding for a border wall.

"The crisis of illegal activity at our Southern Border is real and will not stop until we build a great Steel Barrier or Wall," he tweeted on Dec. 22, the day the shutdown began.

During the 2018 fiscal year, which ran through the end of September, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended 396,579 undocumented immigrants at the southern border. That figure is lower than the 413,377 average yearly apprehensions during former President Barack Obama's tenure and only a small fraction of the 1,643,679 apprehensions in 2000, when Bill Clinton was in office.

President Trump's claims about the southern border also fail to emphasize that the majority of illegal immigration occurs when immigrants overstay their temporary visas. During the 2017 fiscal year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) found that 701,900 immigrants with visas remained in the U.S. past their expected departure date, more than double the 303,916 immigrants apprehended at the border during that same time frame. A report by the Center for Migration Studies found this pattern to be true for every year since 2007.

One population at the border that has grown in recent years is asylum seekers. In fiscal year 2018, 92,959 people at the southern border requested asylum, up 67 percent from the previous year. Asylum seekers made up 18 percent of all apprehensions at the border, "a dramatic departure from 2000-2013, when fewer than 1 percent of those encountered by CBP initiated asylum claims," according to a CBP report.

The Trump administration has intentionally limited the number of asylum cases processed at the border each day, a practice known as 'metering,' in an attempt to dissuade immigrants from coming to the country. However, DHS has acknowledged that the practice "may have led to additional illegal border crossings."