Google has a roller coaster at CES and I just rode it — here's what it was like

Share

Tech

Google has a roller coaster at CES and I just rode it — here's what it was like

  • Google has tripled the size of its presence at CES from last year.
  • The highlight is "The Ride," a 3-minute roller coaster that tells the story of how you can use the Google Assistant.
  • CNBC's Todd Haselton tried it out.

Google went big at CES this year, tripling the size of its presence over 2018. But the most intriguing part of its booth might not be the gadgets.

It's "The Ride," a three minute roller-coaster of sorts that tells the story of how you can use the Google Assistant throughout your day. I just rode it. Here's what it was like.

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

You start off in a room where a man is sleeping, and it's implied that we're about to go through his day and how he uses Google Assistant. It feels a lot like one of those starting rooms at Disney World.

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

Next, I walked up a bunch of stairs and waited in line for the ride.

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

Almost there!

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

Google puts two people in each cart and a bar locks you in place.

We're ready to go!
CNBC | Todd Haselton
We're ready to go!

We hear "OK Google start the ride," and we're off!

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

This was the first area, representing how you can use Google Maps and auto on your morning commute.

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

You might hit some traffic!

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

Or bad weather, which Google can route you around.

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

Then doors open and suddenly we're outside, over CES!

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

Lots of people rode it with us.

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

Back inside. This room implies we can use Google Assistant to find a bakery, or to give you recipes if you want to bake your own goods.

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

Or use Google Assistant to take a selfie...

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

... at grandma's 91st birthday! (Which is what the cake was for.)

Google's ride at CES 2019
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Google's ride at CES 2019

And, about three minutes or so after we started, we pulled back into the station. There weren't any wild loops or drops, just a curving track that showed us how Google Assistant can help throughout the day. It was fun and it's the most impressive booth experience I've ever seen at any trade show.

more from Tech