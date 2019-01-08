Mark Zuckerberg's New Year's resolution is to help fix technology

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is acknowledging that technology has its limitations.

In his annual New Year's resolution post, Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that this year he plans to hold a series of public discussions to discuss the future of technology in society.

"I'm an engineer, and I used to just build out my ideas and hope they'd mostly speak for themselves," Zuckerberg wrote. "But given the importance of what we do, that doesn't cut it anymore. So I'm going to put myself out there more than I've been comfortable with and engage more in some of these debates about the future, the tradeoffs we face, and where we want to go."

In past years, Zuckerberg has built an artificial intelligence system for his home, learned Mandarin and visited every state in the U.S. Last year, he said he would fix Facebook.

But the stock plunged by nearly 30 percent in 2018, and the company has been caught in a non-stop scandal involving data privacy and platform manipulation. Zuckerberg didn't address those controversies directly, but he acknowledged he needs help outside of the tech bubble.

"Every few weeks I'll talk with leaders, experts, and people in our community from different fields and I'll try different formats to keep it interesting," he said. "These will all be public, either on my Facebook or Instagram pages or on other media."

WATCH: Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok have a massive underage user problem — here's why it matters