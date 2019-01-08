Microsoft begins demolishing buildings in Redmond campus remodel

Microsoft on Tuesday said that it's begun demolishing buildings as part of a revamp of its headquarters in Redmond, Wash.

Amazon, Apple and other technology companies have been expanding geographically. Microsoft, which ceded the title of most valuable public company to Amazon earlier this week, is taking a different route, seeking to make the most of the property it already owns.

All four of the X-shaped buildings Microsoft erected to handle its relocation to Redmond from nearby Bellevue in February 1986 are being torn down, although Lake Bill, named for Microsoft cofounder and former CEO Bill Gates, will remain. Altogether, Microsoft is tearing down a dozen buildings in the refresh. When the project is done in 2022, there will be 18 new buildings, along with open space, a "fitness loop" and a boardwalk.

In recent months employees and interested outsiders have been able to explore a virtual version of the redesigned campus in recent months in "Minecraft." That hasn't stopped some people from reminiscing about the structures that are going away.

Microsoft shared photos of the demolition as it got underway.