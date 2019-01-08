Samsung guidance shocks: fourth-quarter profit 18 percent less than market expected

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter earnings likely decreased sharply due to lackluster demand in its memory chip business as well growing competition in the smartphone segment.
The South Korean tech giant predicted operating profit for the three months ended December was approximately 10.8 trillion Korean won ($9.67 billion) — a 38.5 percent drop from the previous quarter and below the 13.2 trillion won that analysts predicted.
Consolidated sales for the fourth-quarter is predicted to be around 59 trillion won, lower than the 62.8 trillion won analysts predicted in a Reuters poll, and nearly 10 percent down from the third quarter.
The chipmaker said weaker-than-expected demand in the memory business led to a decline in shipments and a notable drop in memory chip prices.