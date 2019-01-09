Heard of co-working? The next big thing may be co-living

Alcock is part of a growing group of people which co-living companies are targeting. As more jobs become dependent on technology, working remotely has become more common.

A Gallup poll showed that 24 percent of people surveyed in the United States spent more than 80 percent of their time working remotely in 2012. That grew to 31 percent by 2016.

The idea of co-living has been around for a while. But it is increasingly becoming an area attracting deep-pocketed investors, even as companies experiment with the format to attract customers in different markets.

Office-sharing titan WeWork, the largest private occupier of office space in London, opened two locations under the shared-living brand WeLive in the United States. Its apartments in New York City range from studios to four-bedroom units, and typically cost less than similar buildings in the neighborhood.

In Asia, real estate titan Capitaland launched its co-living brand lyf, which it is currently developing in China, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Its first lyf property in Shenzhen is scheduled to open early this year.

Singapore-based start-up Hmlet manages co-living spaces in expensive cities like Hong Kong and Singapore, and has thrown in perks for residents by organizing community events like cocktail-making classes.

Roam, which has raised $3.4 million in seed funding, is poised to open more locations this year in New York City and London. It already has spaces operating in Miami, San Francisco and Tokyo.

The start-up requires newcomers to stay for at least a week for their first visit, but said that most of their members tend to stay for about three weeks.