European stocks open higher as China-US trade talks wrap up

In Asia, equity markets rose on the back of news that the U.S. and Chinese officials prolonged their trade talks amid some progress in areas such as energy commodities. In the meantime, the Chinese foreign ministry said that the talks have concluded and the results will be released soon. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday "Talks with China are going very well."

Furthermore, investors are also monitoring any signs of a potential economic slowdown in the world economy. The World Bank said Tuesday that it expected global growth to slow to 2.9 percent this year.

Meanwhile, Europe remains attentive to politics, with the U.K. Parliament expected to vote on the government's deal with the EU on January 15. The U.K. is set to leave the European Union on March 29.

In the corporate world, Deutsche Bank has decided to slash bonuses for its investment bankers after a difficult year. Meanwhile, Sainsbury's, Ted Baker, Superdry and Shoe Zone are due to update markets.

In terms of data, there will be unemployment figures out in the euro area at 10 a.m. London time.