Joe Theismann talks sports, tech & the power of the 'superstar' brand

Tech continues to change the way we consume and interact with sports.

Viewers are now able to watch through more multiple platforms and screens, players are able to connect better with fans through social media and television networks fight for the rights to broadcast these games.

All of this as sports gambling in a few more states across the country. So where does the industry go from here?

Jon Fortt speaks with NFL Champion Joe Theismann about how technology is changing the business of branding a superstar sports figure and the way people watch sporting events.

