SiriusXM buying Pandora, and a new cloud alliance with Microsoft, Adobe and SAP

SiriusXM, the satellite radio giant, announced a plan to buy Pandora, the streaming music pioneer. What does it mean for the future of content and subscriptions online?

Also, a big week in cloud computing: Jon Fortt travels to Orlando and sits down for a major triple-play interview with the CEOs of Microsoft, Adobe and SAP.

They've got a big idea for collaboration in the cloud that they call the Open Data Initiative. Why does that matter to the rest of us? Well, it's got some implications for this whole debate over who really owns your data.

Joining Jon Fortt to break it all down this week is Pandora co-founder Tim Westergren.