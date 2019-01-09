Use these investments to ride out market volatility, but beware the risks

"We've started off 2019 with almost as many 1 percent moves in the broader market as we did in some prior years for the whole year," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. "There's likely to be growing interest in alternative strategies as investors want to protect themselves and advisors want to use strategies to smooth out the ride for their clients."

A December survey of 500 high-net-worth investors found that many are turning more to areas such as private equity, real estate and hedge funds. Meanwhile, those investors, who have portfolios of $250,000 or more, are slowing down their allocations to traditional stocks, bonds and mutual funds.

"This volatility has created an awareness of the need to diversify," said Gary Anetsberger, CEO of Millennium Trust Company, which conducted the survey.

That even goes for average investors, who have exposure to the markets through their 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts or stocks. "Everybody is highly concentrated in the stock market right now," Anetsberger said.