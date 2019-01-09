Why the bounce in semiconductor stocks could continue

Semiconductor stocks suffered their worst quarter in about a decade in the 3-month period from October to December.

However, since late December the ETF that tracks the sector's biggest names, the SMH, has been on a tear.

It's up over 8 percent in the last 2 weeks.

Since 2013, two weeks after similar moves, the bullish trend tends to continue.

The SMH gains more than 1 percent, trading positively 71 percent of the time.

Meanwhile, the S&P logs a completely flat average return, a trading positively only a bit better than half the time.