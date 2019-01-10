Asia markets set for a cautious session after US and China concluded trade talks

The latest round of trade negotiations in Beijing concluded on Wednesday after an unscheduled third day of talks. Officials from Washington said in a statement that they will report back to the White House for further guidance on the talks.

In a statement, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said that officials discussed "needed structural changes in China" on matters such as forced technology transfers, intellectual property protection and cyber theft. Talks also focused on "China's pledge to purchase a substantial amount of agricultural, energy, manufactured goods, and other products and services from the United States," the statement said.

"Initial signs suggest that there is modest momentum building towards a narrow agreement in coming months, but that US trade hawks are fighting an intense rear-guard action to limit the scope of that agreement and keep the pressure up on Beijing," analysts at Eurasia Group wrote in a note.

"If a deal is reached, it will almost certainly remain fragile and there will still be a long road ahead of the removal of US tariffs already imposed," they said.

The world's two largest economies have been engaged in a trade war since last year, slapping tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods. This week's meeting was closely watched by investors as they assess the impact of the trade spat on corporate profits.