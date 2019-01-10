Asia markets set for a cautious session after US and China concluded trade talks

Asia markets are set for a cautious trading session on Thursday as investors digest the conclusion of trade talks between American and Chinese officials in Beijing.
In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 was up fractionally in early trade, with most sectors advancing. The heavily-weighted financial subindex, however, slipped 0.18 percent as shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks saw losses. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shed 0.2 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined 0.46 percent, Westpac slipped 0.12 percent while National Australia Bank was fractionally lower.
Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open in Japan. Nikkei futures in Chicago was at 20,280 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,300, lower than the main index's last close at 20,427.06.