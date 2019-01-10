Investing titan Jeff Vinik to re-open hedge fund: 'The fire in my belly still burns'

While other hedge-fund titans are running out of the proverbial burning building that is active management, Jeff Vinik is going back in.

"After six years of running my own money, the fire in my belly still burns," said Vinik in a statement.

Vinik, 59, announced plans on Thursday to resurrect Vinik Asset Management, the hedge fund he closed in 2013, returning about $6 billion to investors.

His move comes even despite the large transformation that has taken place within the asset management industry in recent years. Investors have increasingly opted for index funds and exchange traded funds over active managers. Quantitative trading, or that dictated by computer algorithms, has become a higher percentage of daily volume. And greater competition and regulatory pressures have whittled away much of the alpha, or outperformance, that hedge funds enjoyed before.

For years, some giants of the industry have lamented about the markets working against them. Stock pickers such as Stanley Druckenmiller and Leon Cooperman as well as traders Eric Mindich and Andy Hall closed their funds to outside investors in the last decade. The average long/short equity manager lost nearly 7 percent last year, lagging the S&P 500, which slumped about 4.4 percent, including dividends, according to Hedge Fund Research Inc., which tracks performance.

Vinik is not deterred.