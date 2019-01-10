Macy's shares tanked more than 18 percent in pre-market trading Thursday after the department store chain reported weak holiday sales for 2018 and cut its earnings outlook for the year.

The company said online sales in November and December as well as at stores operating for at least 12 months were up a combined 1.1 percent.

CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement the holiday season started strong during Black Friday weekend "but weakened in the mid-December period and did not return to expected patterns until the week of Christmas."

The news set off a broader alarm in the retail industry — on the heels of other retailers including Target, Kohl's and Victoria's Secret owner L Brands reporting their own holiday sales Thursday morning. All of those stocks, including Nordstrom's and J.C. Penney's, were falling.

Macy's didn't perform as well as it wanted during the holidays in categories including women's sportswear, sleepwear, fashion jewelry, fashion watches and cosmetics, according to Gennette. He said that weakness overshadowed overall sales growth.

Based on Thursday's results, Macy's said it now expects no growth in net sales for fiscal 2018, instead of its previous projection of an increase of between 0.3 and 0.7 percent. It's now calling for diluted earnings per share to fall within a range of $3.95 to $4, compared with a prior range of $4.10 to $4.30. Analysts were calling for earnings of $4.23 a share, according to a survey by Refinitiv.

Meantime, Macy's said it now expects same-store sales to be up just roughly 2 percent in fiscal 2018, down from a prior range for same-store sales growth of between 2.3 to 2.5 percent.

The bar was high for Macy's heading into the holiday season, as many investors have been unsure if there's still room for growth ahead for the retailer, or if the best is already behind it.﻿ Macy's shares had rallied more than 80 percent over a 12-month period ahead of Thanksgiving.

Macy's has also reported four consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth now, meaning it's facing tougher comparisons heading into 2019. Some of the company's latest efforts to try to keep the momentum going have been to invest in its mobile app, build out a loyalty program and grow its discount store vertical known as Macy's Backstage. But that might not be enough.

"The weak holiday performance now raises a big question mark over Macy's recovery strategy," GlobalData Retail Managing Director Neil Saunders said.

"This had been gaining traction, but it has been let down by Macy's inability to get the basics of retail right across all parts of its business. ... These numbers underline the fact that it needs to work harder at creating a much more compelling and engaging retail experience in 2019 and beyond."

Faced with these challenges, Gennette said Thursday that Macy's "will continue to take the necessary steps in January to ensure a clean inventory position" this year.

Moving items like apparel and home goods off of shelves is something department store chains have struggled with, as more and more shoppers are going directly to brands' stores and websites to make purchases. The result is a pileup of inventory, where companies like Macy's and Penney must then slash prices to try to sell through it, and that impacts profits.

As of the market close on Wednesday, Macy's shares were up a little more than 28 percent over the past 12 months.