The twin ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach are cited by environmental authorities as some of the worst sources for the region's endemic air pollution, a problem regulators aim to address with a planned phase-out of the 16,000 smoke-spewing diesel trucks that service the shipping centers.

What sort of clean technology will replace them is far from certain, but Paccar, one of the world's largest heavy-duty truck manufacturers, is teaming with Toyota to test one promising alternative.

At this month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the partners unveiled the first of 10 prototype trucks that will rely on hydrogen fuel cells. That puts the partners in competition with players like Tesla that are focusing on battery-powered semis.

"We believe that carrying energy in the form of hydrogen for heavy-duty Class 8 trucks makes more sense than carrying it in batteries" because the trucks can be refilled faster and offer longer range, said Brian Lindgren, director of research and development for Paccar subsidiary Kenworth.