Apple reportedly plans to launch three new iPhones this year — including an XR successor

Apple plans to unveil three new iPhone models later this year, including a successor to the XR, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The tech giant's new phones will include new camera features, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the situation. The higher-end model will be fitted with a triple rear camera, while the lower-end models will be fitted with a double rear camera, the report said.

One will feature a liquid-crystal display (LCD), the display that Apple's lower-end iPhone XR model currently comes with. The XR has reportedly struggled to win over Chinese consumers. The firm recently lowered its revenue guidance for the first quarter, alarming investors, and cited lower-than-expected iPhone revenue "primarily in Greater China" as one of the main reasons behind its warning.

According to the WSJ, Apple is considering sticking with phones that contain organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays from 2020, and dropping LCD displays altogether. OLED screens make images appear brighter and sharper than LCD panels.

Apple was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. Apple shares were 0.1 percent higher in premarket trade Friday.

