European shares seen slightly higher with Brexit, Fed in focus; UK GDP due

Stocks in Europe are poised to open slightly higher on Friday morning as investors try to navigate through political uncertainty.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 16 points at 6,958; the DAX 30 is expected to open higher by 11 points at 10,932; and the CAC 40 is set to open up by 3 points at 4,808; according IG.

In Asia, markets were higher taking cue from the session stateside. U.S. stocks rose on Thursday but there are growing fears over the government's shutdown, with traders concerned that the deadlock between Democrats and Republicans will continue.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that he is "very worried" about the ballooning U.S. debt. "It's a long-run issue that we definitely need to face, and ultimately, will have no choice but to face," he said. Investors are monitoring the Fed quite closely to understand if it will be slowing its rate hike cycle.

In Europe, there is also a strong focus on politics as the U.K.'s departure from the European Union approaches. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday in London that he hopes both sides will avoid a no-deal.

Furthermore, minutes from the last meeting of the European Central Bank revealed that policymakers could soon discuss new multi-year loans to banks.

In terms of data, there will be GDP figures out in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. GMT.