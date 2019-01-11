For Huawei, another week of bad headlines means the company is facing trouble on a global scale

It was another bad week for Huawei: A public relations executive was arrested on spying charges in Poland Thursday, and the U.S. Commerce Department blocked shipment of the company's equipment back to Hong Kong this week. This is on top of the continuing saga of the December arrest of the company's top finance executive.

The U.S. government has shown it intends to take action on more than a decade of accusations against the company at a tenuous time for U.S.-China relations. The moves against Huawei also calls into question how the company will be able to expand the reach of its 5G equipment in the West, and how companies it competes with, like Apple, may be perceived among Chinese consumers.

Here are the three big cases involving Huawei this week and what they mean for the company: