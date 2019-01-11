Uncle Sam may be on hiatus. That doesn't mean your tax payments aren't still due.

If you're making estimated payments, the money for the fourth quarter of 2018 must be paid by Jan. 15.

And no, you do not get a reprieve because of the government shutdown.

Not all government entities are out of commission. The IRS said recently that it has recalled a "significant portion" of its employees, who are currently furloughed.

That means tax filing season will begin on time on Jan. 28. Refunds are also expected to be paid out as scheduled.

And payments to the IRS also still need to be completed.