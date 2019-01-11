VR training by companies like Microsoft is saving lives, money and ensuring the future of VR and AR   

After four consecutive quarters of declining virtual reality headset sales, VR for training is turning things around for the industry.

Headset sales for training is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2022, according to Greenlight Insights, prompting companies like start-up Pixo VR to make the switch from gaming to VR training.

Now, VR is widely used to train employees at major companies like Walmart and Chevron. At Tyson Foods, VR safety training reduced injuries and illnesses by 20 percent.

It's also saving these companies millions of dollars, and bringing profits back to creators of VR headsets and software.

Watch the video to see how VR training could ensure the future for the mixed reality industry.