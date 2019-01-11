For the last 190 years, the Yuengling family of Pottsville, Pennsylvania has been continuously brewing beer. It's done so through economic slowdowns, two world wars and even the Prohibition era, making it America's oldest brewery.

During Prohibition, the company survived by serving "near beer" (beer that had 0.5 percent alcohol), as well as diversifying into a new product.

Being in business for nearly 2 centuries "is something that is so special for us, and it's so rewarding to be here and the longer we're involved in the business the more appreciation we have for our ancestors who have survived things such as prohibition," Jen Yuengling told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

Jen is one of four sisters who make up the family's sixth generation. All four work for the brewery while their father, Dick Yuengling, maintains his title as President and CEO. But the family business wasn't always about beer.

"Our great grandfather had the insight to build a dairy across the street. So we had a creamery business which was successful until about the mid 80s," explained Wendy Yuengling. The sisters admitted that they didn't really see themselves working for business right away.

"We grew up in the 70s and the early 80s, so we went through some down years. We really didn't really start to see a jump in our production until the mid 90s, which was when we were out of college and the timing was right for us to start our careers in the business" said Jen.