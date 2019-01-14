Tech

Alibaba dips after the company's president warns 'China has slowed down'

Michael Evans, co-president of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., gestures as he speaks at a news conference during the company's annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Shenzhen, China, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Shares of Alibaba dipped just before market close Monday following a Wall Street Journal report citing President Michael Evans' concerns about an economic slowdown in China.

"China has slowed down," Evans said during a presentation at the National Retail Federation's annual conference, according to the Journal. "As a $13 trillion economy, it would be quite unusual if it could continue to grow at 7 percent or 8 percent."

Evans' warning comes less than two weeks after Apple CEO Tim Cook cited headwinds in China as the main cause of a rare revenue shortfall for Apple. The country has emerged as something of a pain point for some of the world's largest companies.

Alibaba in particular, with its global e-commerce business rooted firmly in both China and the U.S., stands to suffer from continuing trade challenges.

