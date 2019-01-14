An egg has overtaken Kylie Jenner as most-liked Instagram post ever

A photograph of an egg has overtaken Kylie Jenner as the holder of the most-liked post ever on Instagram.

The picture – from account @world_record_egg – currently has almost 25 million likes, beating Jenner's record 18 million likes on a post announcing the birth of her daughter Stormi last year. "Let's set a world record together and get the most like post on Instagram," the post read. "Beating current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million). We got this!"

The record-breaking picture was posted on January 4. The account itself has 2.5 million followers.