CES 2019: What really mattered

The Consumer Electronics Show — CES — is how tech starts the year. It's a massive event in Las Vegas with halls full of booths, wall-to-wall people and companies competing to convince the world that they own the future.

Jon Fortt and Julia Boorstin were there for CNBC, interviewing executives, taking in the news and breaking down what it all means.

This year there's no single hit product to take over for the smartphone, nor is there even a contender. Drones aren't really going mainstream. Virtual and augmented reality aren't either. Artificial intelligence is fun, and 100 million Alexa-powered devices have hit the market but, other than Amazon, nobody is getting rich selling voice-powered devices.

At the same time, you have 5G wireless on the horizon, and big ideas like autonomous driving and quantum computing. Jon and Julia got into all of that at CES.