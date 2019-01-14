The partial U.S. government shutdown has dragged on longer than any previous U.S. funding lapse, and government workers have started to miss paychecks.
Even so, don't expect Democrats to give ground on President Donald Trump's proposed border wall as the closure enters its 24th day.
A majority of Americans say the president bears more blame for the shutdown than congressional Democrats, according to two polls released Sunday. The sentiment reduces the political incentive for the party to agree to Trump's demand for more than $5 billion to fund the barrier.
Either Democrats or Trump and congressional Republicans may feel compelled to make a deal if the shutdown's damage widens. About 800,000 U.S. employees started missing paychecks Friday, as airport security lines clog and economic growth takes a hit, among other effects from a quarter of the government closing.
For now, Democrats appear content to try to force Trump to end the shutdown as the public puts the onus on the president to do so. Talks to reach a border security deal crumbled last week, as Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flatly said she would not approve money for the wall.
Fifty-five percent of respondents to a CNN poll released Sunday said Trump is more responsible for the closure, while 32 percent blamed Democrats in Congress and 9 percent put the responsibility on both. In a separate Washington Post/ABC News survey, 53 percent answered that Trump is mainly responsible for the shutdown, 29 percent said Democrats were to blame and 13 percent responded that both shared responsibility.