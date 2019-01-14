How the government shutdown is putting national cybersecurity at risk

"CISA coordinates all cybersecurity efforts between the government and its private partners, ensuring both are properly trained and prepared to handle potential cyberattacks," explains, Jon Murphy, leader of the cybersecurity practice at consulting firm Alliantgroup. "The absent employees could mean that various US government agency's computer systems might go without needed security updates and possibly lack the ability to detect newer intrusions/attacks timely."

Even cybersecurity functions that are deemed "essential," including those that deal with active defense of nuclear systems and other critical functions, are suffering because of a lack of incoming information and assistance from other government agencies.

"The government shutdown is raising new and alarming concerns as routine website maintenance is essentially furloughed," said Mike O'Malley, VP of strategy at Radware.

"Because almost all 'routine' maintenance includes a level of security patching along with human touchpoints, we have laid out the welcome mat to any and all nefarious actors," he said. "Unfortunately, we know all too well from experience that hackers, especially nation-state sponsored, have a high level of patience and are willing to lie in wait for the most opportune moment."

One basic maintenance task often filled by entry-level employees is monitoring websites for expired security certificates.

Because of the shutdown, more than 80 TLS certificates have expired across agencies like NASA, the Department of Justice and federal appeals courts, according to research from cybersecurity company Tripwire,

The certificates in question are called "TLS" or "transport layer security," which provide security as part of securing websites using HTTPS. This is the protocol that encrypts data being transferred over the internet, like your emails, web browsing history and the secure documents you send. It's extremely important.

When certificates expire, web sites become more susceptible to having encryption broken, opening a way for hackers to read information in transit. The frequent pop-ups also provide another opportunity for fraudsters to create phony links that transmit malware.

"In addition to expired HTTPS certificates, with federal workers furloughed, it is likely that computer systems of several government agencies did not receive the January 2019 Microsoft patches and will soon miss updates from Oracle and other vendors," said Craig Young, a security specialist with Tripwire's research team.

Young said he expects to see more attacks exploiting these weaknesses from nation-states like Russia, which has developed malware that can be implanted on routers -- malware that "is perfect for surreptitiously hijacking HTTPS connections to US government web sites."

What this all means is that while the shutdown may only last weeks, government there will likely be a lost because of it, and malware may be implanted that lasts long past any time when a Congressional deal is finally reached.