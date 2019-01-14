Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Dave & Buster's, Energizer & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Dave & Buster's' stock popped more than 6 percent in after-hours trading after the company released an updated outlook for fiscal year 2018. The company said it expects fiscal-year revenue to range between $1.259 billion and $1.263 billion, up from a range of $1.243 billion and $1.255 billion. Dave & Buster's also hiked its net income guidance for the fiscal year.

Energizer Holdings, one of the largest battery makers in the world, rose 4.2 percent after the bell on the back of stronger-than-expected preliminary results. Adjusted EBITDA for its fiscal first quarter is expected to range between $157 million and $163 million, more than a FactSet forecast of $145.3 million.

Shares of Canadian pot company Canopy Growth climbed 1 percent, adding to sharp gains from the session. The stock jumped 11.1 percent on Monday after it was granted license to produce hemp in New York State.

PG&E Corp. slipped about 1 percent after the bell following a session in which the California-based utility lost more than half of its value. The company had announced it would file for Chapter 11. PG&E has endured financial hardship amid the company's role in a series of wildfires in California.

Intel Chief Strategy Officer Aicha Evans is leaving the company. Evans, who worked at Intel for about 12 years, will be the CEO of Zoox, a self-driving car start-up. Intel shares were little changed in after-hours trading.

