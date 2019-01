The Final Call: XLF & NFLX 6:05 PM ET Fri, 11 Jan 2019 | 00:52

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Carter Worth and Mike Khouw recommend a put spread in the Financials ETF.

Mike Khouw also recommends a call spread in the Energy ETF.

Dan Nathan recommends a put spread in Netflix.

Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is long FB Jan / Feb call calendar. KO Feb put spread. XLU March Put Spread. PG Jan put spread. EA Feb call spread. Long INTC July Call Spread. SPY Feb put spread. IWM March put spread.