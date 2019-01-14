President Donald Trump on Monday said he "never" worked Russia, after an explosive report that the FBI opened a probe into whether the president had fallen under the Kremlin's influence.

Trump also blasted a reporter for asking about possible Russian influence over him, saying it was a "disgrace" that he was questioned about such a claim.

"I never worked for Russia," Trump told reporters before boarding a helicopter on the south lawn of the White House.

"And you know that answer better than anybody," Trump said. "Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it's a disgrace that you even asked that question because it's a whole big fat hoax."

"It's just a hoax."

The New York Times, citing sources, reported Friday that after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in 2017, law enforcement officials launched an investigation about "whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests."

The probe reportedly was sparked by concerns that Trump fired Comey to quash the FBI's ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted: "Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin' James Comey, a total sleaze!"

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.