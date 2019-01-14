Bonds

US Treasury yields move lower as investors monitor longest US government shutdown

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning, as investors monitored developments in U.S. politics and weak data out of China.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.6757 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0219 percent.

The moves in pre-market trade come after fresh data out on Monday showed Chinese December exports and imports dropping unexpectedly. These figures deepened concerns of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

At the same time, the divisions between Democrats and Republicans over a border wall continue, meaning there is no end in sight for the re-opening of the U.S. government. The longest ever shutdown in U.S. history is among the top worries for money managers.

There are no major economic data reports expected.

There are no auctions planned.

