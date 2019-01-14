US Treasury yields move lower as investors monitor longest US government shutdown

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning, as investors monitored developments in U.S. politics and weak data out of China.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.6757 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0219 percent.

The moves in pre-market trade come after fresh data out on Monday showed Chinese December exports and imports dropping unexpectedly. These figures deepened concerns of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.