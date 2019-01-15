Bank of America is set to report fourth-quarter earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

Bank of America is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings later on Wednesday.

Here is what Wall Street analysts are expecting from the banking giant:

Earnings: 63 cents per share expected, according to Refinitiv

Revenue: $22.397 billion

Fixed-income trading revenue: $1.62 billion forecast by StreetAccount

Net interest margin: 2.45 percent

Loans: $939.2 billion

Bank of America's report follows the release of J.P. Morgan Chase's results on Tuesday. J.P. Morgan posted weaker-than-expected earnings, but the stock managed to post a slight gain.

Wells Fargo and Citigroup also released their quarterly earnings this week, topping expectations. Goldman Sachs is scheduled to report later on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley is slated to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Shares of the banking giant have risen more than 7 percent this year, recovering most of the steep losses from last month. In December, Bank of America's stock plummeted 13.24 percent amid a massive market sell-off.

