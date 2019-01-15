BlackRock poised to report fourth-quarter earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

The company — led by CEO Larry Fink — will dismiss about 500 employees (about 3 percent of its global workforce) in the weeks ahead, according to an internal memo viewed by CNBC on Thursday. The cuts are part of a company-wide effort to "reallocate resources to our most critical growth opportunities," Rob Kapito, BlackRock's president, said in the memo.

"As our industry undergoes an era of significant change, we can continue to outperform by building our business in high-growth markets and using our advantages in technology and portfolio construction to lead change in the industry," Kapito added. "But executing on this strategy requires that we move decisively to refocus resources where the impact will be greatest. It also requires that we operate as efficiently as possible and are organized for success. Sometimes this requires difficult decisions."

Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock shares to hold from buy on Thursday and told clients not to expect much from asset manager stocks over the next year. Of the group, analyst Brian Bedell said he still prefers BlackRock to peers.

"Across these hold-rated companies, we continue to slightly prefer BlackRock given it is one of the few companies likely to sustain positive organic growth (though margins and EPS growth is likely to become more challenged given market conditions)," Bedell wrote.

The analyst sees BlackRock's stock price inching higher to $405 over the next 12 months. That's about a 2 percent climb from the current share price of $397.

—CNBC's Leslie Picker contributed reporting.