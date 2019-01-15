Pound drops as lawmakers vote down May's Brexit deal

The British pound fell to a new session low on Tuesday after UK lawmakers voted down a proposed Brexit deal from Prime Minster Theresa May.

Sterling dipped below $1.27, down nearly 1.5 percent. The pound pared its losses immediately after the vote as the result was highly anticipated. As of 2:44 p.m. ET, the British currency traded down 0.6 percent at $1.275.

The deal needed support from more than half of the UK parliament. Instead, 432 lawmakers voted against it while just 202 voted in favor of the deal.

May proposed a deal that included a "Withdrawal Agreement," which sets the terms of the UK-European Union divorce, and a "Future Relationship" document. The latter is a draft on how the United Kingdom and the EU would interact following the break-up. The deal was previously approved by May's government and European heads of state.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, called for a vote of no confidence in the government after the vote. Parliament will hold the vote of no confidence on Wednesday. If May loses the vote, she will be forced to resign from her post.

The government now has just three working days in the parliament to present a revised deal.

However, European Council President Donald Tusk said a new deal is "impossible."

Jean-Claude Junker, president of the European Council, later urged the UK to "clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up."

UK citizens voted in favor of leaving the European Union in June 2016, a decision that sent ripples across global financial markets. Since then, the pound is down more than 14 percent against the U.S. dollar.

—CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.

