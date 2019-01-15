Davos - World Economic Forum

White House reveals team to attend World Economic Forum in Davos next week

A security guard show the way to a man outside of the Davos Congress Centre under snow ahead of the opening of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 annual meeting, in Davos, eastern Switzerland.
FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images
The White House revealed the presidential delegation that will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead the five-strong delegation which also includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross; U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer; and Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination, Chris Liddell.

President Donald Trump canceled plans to attend the forum himself last week, citing the ongoing partial government shutdown that has arisen over a funding dispute for a wall along the United States' southern border.

White House officials who had been planning to attend the forum but are involved with the ongoing deliberations over the shutdown and the wall include Trump son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.

The elite annual conference in Switzerland brings together top-tier business executives and world leaders. This year's theme is "Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

Opponents of the president will be attending, including staunch Trump critic George Soros.

CNBC's Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.

