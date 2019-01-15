The White House revealed the presidential delegation that will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead the five-strong delegation which also includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross; U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer; and Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination, Chris Liddell.

President Donald Trump canceled plans to attend the forum himself last week, citing the ongoing partial government shutdown that has arisen over a funding dispute for a wall along the United States' southern border.

White House officials who had been planning to attend the forum but are involved with the ongoing deliberations over the shutdown and the wall include Trump son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.