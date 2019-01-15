Delta CEO: Government shutdown is costing the airline $25 million this month

The partial U.S. government shutdown will cost Delta Air Lines $25 million in lost revenue this month as fewer government contractors are traveling, the airline's CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC's Phil LeBeau on Tuesday.

The government shutdown is the longest ever and has left some 800,000 government employees furloughed or working without pay.

Bastian's comments are the clearest yet of the financial toll that partial shutdown is having on U.S. companies. The shutdown is the result of an impasse between President Donald Trump and lawmakers over funding for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The aviation industry has been among the most vocal in urging the government to reopen. The shutdown preventing airlines from introducing new jets and routes because they need federal officials to sign off on those plans.

Airports have also felt the strain from the shutdown as the absentee rate of Transportation Security Administration screeners climbs. Some of the nation's busiest airports have closed down security checkpoints, leading to long lines for travelers, due to the staffing shortfall.

The shutdown has meant a $25 million loss in revenue this month with fewer government contractors traveling, Bastian said.

TSA officers are among the some 420,000 federal employees deemed essential and are required to work without regular paychecks during the impasse.