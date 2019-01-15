"If you think about it, it makes sense," said Chao about what he does. He compares himself to former referees who are now part of live game broadcasts. "You have all the Mike Pereiras of the world, the former officials deciphering what is or isn't a touchdown or a what is a holding call. I am just doing a similar thing in the medical venue. I call it the medical Mike Pereira."

Just this past weekend, when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to suffer a knee injury, Dr. Chao tweeted he wasn't concerned about the knee within minutes.

The knee turned out to be fine and the Chiefs went on to beat the Colts without much of a challenge. Dr. Chao said his accuracy is over 90 percent. He's also careful to note that what he does is very different from real medical analysis.

"This is not diagnosis. This is not a substitute for a hands-on exam or imaging studies," Dr. Chao. "This is video impressions. This is no different than Tony Romo or any experienced QB in the NFL saying it's going to go to the tight end based on the coverage. It's just insider knowledge, not insider information."